MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a South Florida man for killing a pedestrian while intoxicated, Monday.

Eighty-seven-year-old Martin Hernandez was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

According to police, he had been drinking when he struck and killed a 41-year-old man walking in Northwest Miami-Dade back in March.

