Suspected Hialeah apartment burglar caught on camera using stolen credit cards

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who may have burglarized a Hialeah apartment, last Tuesday, and then used stolen credit cards at a gas station.

Surveillance cameras at a Chevron gas station captured the alleged burglar walking into the station where he used the stolen cards.

Police believe he stole the credit cards and a purse, police said, from an apartment along West 68th Street and 2nd Court, last Tuesday.

If you recognize this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.