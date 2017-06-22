Suspected heroin trafficker faces judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of trafficking heroin went in front of a judge Thursday.

Luis Manuel Charchabel was arrested overnight during a drug bust in a Southwest Miami-Dade home where police seized cash and over two kilograms of heroin and fentanyl mix.

The bust took place near 207th Street and 123rd Avenue.

Charchabel was charged with three counts of illegal trafficking in heroin and three counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

