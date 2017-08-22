Suspected car thief arrested while watching eclipse

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Most people just couldn’t resist witnessing Monday’s solar eclipse for themselves… including one central Florida car thief.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stole a vehicle and was being pursued by deputies.

But when the peak viewing time for the eclipse rolled around, police said Rosado decided to park the car and watch the skies with a welder’s mask he brought along for the occasion.

Deputies said Rosado was standing in the parking lot next to the stolen car, wearing the welding helmet and looking up at the eclipse when they arrested him.

“He never saw it coming,” The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

