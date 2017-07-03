Suspected car thief arrested in Virginia Gardens

VIRGINIA GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have arrested a suspected car thief in Virginia Gardens.

Natasha Hayes was taken into custody, Saturday, for grand theft of a vehicle and firearm.

Surveillance cameras captured the woman walking into the parking lot of Yuka Deli on Northwest 36th Street and 59th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

The victim said he left his keys inside his car. That’s when, police said, Hayes jumped in and took off.

Investigators are still looking for the firearm that was inside the car at the time.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.