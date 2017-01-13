Suspect shot after dumping flaming liquid on cop and K-9

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Tampa say a burglary suspect threw a flaming accelerant on an officer and a police dog before he was shot by the officer.

Police say Officer Tim Bergman feared for his life when he opened fire on 40-year-old Joey Antonio Kennedy at a home Thursday.

Officers were responding to a report of burglary in progress when they encountered the suspect.

Police say police dog Indo confronted Kennedy, who tossed a flaming accelerant on the dog and Bergman before being shot.

“The suspect had some sort of a can or some sort of a container that he lit, so it has some sort of a liquid in it that is flammable,” Tampa Police spokesman Steve Hegarty told Fox 13. “He threw it and it landed on the dog. It landed on the officer as well. The officer opened fire.”

Kennedy, who has been known to police and was wanted on outstanding warrants, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Bergman wasn’t hurt, but K9 Indo was burned.

Bergman, a 12-year department veteran, was put on the standard paid leave while the shooting is investigated.

No word yet on charges.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.