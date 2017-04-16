Suspect says ‘I’m coming in’ under police Facebook post

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say a suspect in a theft at a Wal-Mart identified herself on Facebook after seeing a post offering a reward.

Winter Haven Police posted a video Thursday on Facebook showing a couple pushing a cart out of the store April 7. Police said they hadn’t paid for their items.

The post offered a potential reward to tipsters. Ninety minutes later, 29-year-old Elaina West of Lake Wales left a comment identifying herself in the video.

West wrote: “Ain’t no reward I’m coming in.”

Police said West surrendered late Thursday.

She was held Sunday at the Polk County jail on $1,000 bond for grand theft. Her husband, 30-year-old Patrick West, was held on $8,500 bond for grand theft and drug charges. Jail records didn’t show whether either had an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.