Suspect in jewelry store robbery denied bond; 2 at large

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, was caught on camera with two other men robbing a jewelry store at a shopping mall in Fort Lauderdale, faced a judge, Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Devonte Black appeared in court in connection with the robbery that took place at Nouri’s Hallmark Store, Monday afternoon.

He was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The suspect, however, was under the impression he would be able to post bond. “I just needed to get a bond,” Black said to Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis.

But the judge did not grant his request. “Well, sir, it’s a punishable-by-life offense,” said Davis. ‘You may not be entitled to a bond.”

Black was denied bond.

Surveillance cameras captured a 2000 four-door gray Honda sedan pulling up in front of the business, Monday, just before 5 p.m. Two men are then seen getting out of the vehicle and entering the business.

Another camera captures a terrified woman running out of the store as the thieves barge in. “I was standing there; they came in with a hammer, smash the window, glass showcases and grabbing all this gold and diamonds,” said store owner Nouri Hassan, who has owned the business for 35 years.

At one point, one of the perpetrators, seen wearing a red hoodie, starts to leave but comes back for more, as a third accomplice, seen wearing a ski hat, comes into the business.

That’s when, Hassan said, he had enough. He is seen throwing a chair at the thieves.

“I tried to slow him down, because he said, ‘I have a gun,'” said Hassan. “As soon as he said that, I threw the chair at him to stop him, slow [him] down.”

The thieves took off as quickly as they came in, leaving a trail of broken glass in their wake. They are seen running out of the shopping center with plastic bags full of merchandise and taking off in the Honda.

Later that night, Fort Lauderdale Police stopped the car and arrested Black. The two other perpetrators remain at large.

Hassan said the crooks took more than $200,000 in gold and diamonds. “I’m just trying to make a living,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Nouri’s Hallmark Shop has been targeted by thieves. On May 22, 2015, cameras captured robbers smashing the store’s display cases and taking off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

While the cleanup at his store continues, Hassan said he’s thankful no one was hurt.

However, after getting robbed for the second time in two years, the business owner said he may get out of the jewelry business before it costs him more than he’s willing to pay. “These scumbags, I mean, they don’t have – they don’t care if they shoot you, if they kill you for a few hundred dollars,” he said.

If you have any information on this robbery or the remaining subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

