Suspect in Dania Beach shootings charged with murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of several deadly shootings in Dania Beach has been charged with first-degree murder.

Nineteen-year-old Arvis Brown appeared in court, Thursday.

He faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Brown was involved in three of four shootings that took place within blocks of each other, from Christmas Day to Dec. 28. Authorities said he shot and killed 25-year-old Christopher Jordan as he walked home, near Northwest Sixth Avenue and Second Street.

Brown was arrested in Tallahassee, Dec. 30.

He is being held without bond.

