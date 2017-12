FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detained a suspect for multiple vehicle break-ins outside three fire stations.

The suspect was detained after about 30 vehicles were broken into or vandalized at three separate fire stations in Broward County.

Personal items and six guns were stolen.

Police are currently questioning the man.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.