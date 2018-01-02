Suspect confesses to 2 armed robberies in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Both Fort Lauderdale Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office cracked two robbery cases in Davie with just one fingerprint, Tuesday.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Deandre Darryl Smith is suspected of committing two armed robberies just minutes apart in Davie.

Detectives said he confessed while behind bars on an unrelated charge.

Officials said Smith’s fingerprint was found in a getaway car just days after he held up a Dunkin Donuts and a Subway, Dec. 20.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.