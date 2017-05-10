Suspect caught after escaping police custody in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter to search for a suspect who escaped custody in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue, in reference to a burglary.

According to police, they had a suspect in custody, but she later escaped.

Police later found her and took her back into custody.

