Suspect arrested in connection to Miami Beach armed robbery

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man, the say, was involved in an armed robbery caught on camera in Miami Beach.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Nigel Gainey early Saturday morning after he allegedly robbed and beat a woman outside of a bar early Tuesday morning.

Gainey’s charges include armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The victim said she was leaving a bar near 1903 Collins Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a man walked up, grabbed her purse and began hitting her over the head.

The video shows the victim fell to the ground, got up and began chasing after the robber. The attack left her with three staples to the head.

“I’m not going to be same, like, I’m not going to walk down South Beach the same,” she said. ‘I’m going to always be, like, looking around. Even anywhere I go.”

Police said Gainey and two others suspects sped off in a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue with dark tints.

The two other suspects remain at large.

