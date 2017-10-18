Suspect arrested for armed ATM robbery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of robbing a woman at knife-point at a Southwest Miami-Dade ATM has been arrested.

The suspect, 49-year-old Jesus Martinez Rodriguez, was charged with armed robbery, Wednesday.

Police said Rodriguez was caught on surveillance video as he approached a woman using a Chase bank ATM on Oct. 4.

The victim said he pulled out a knife and demanded money before he took off with about $700 from the woman’s account.

