Surveillance video shows man stealing motorcycle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as a man stole a motorcycle from a Miami Beach apartment complex.

The surveillance video, taken June 11, shows a man walking around an apartment building near Collins Avenue and 73rd Street.

The man is then seen hoping onto the bike before taking off.

If you have any information on the person who stole the bike, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

