Surveillance video released of Wendy’s firework incident

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video from a fireworks incident inside of a Deerfield Beach Wendy’s.

According to Deerfield Beach Police, back on July 5, at the Wendy’s located at 365 W. Hillsboro Blvd., a subject walked up to the door but did not open it. The next time the door opened, just before 10 p.m., another subject tossed a firework inside the restaurant.

In the video, red sparks began to fly, and, police said, the Roman Candle-type firework began to emit smoke before a larger flare scared away the employees.

Police said the group of subjects fled the scene, while detectives added that they believe eight to 10 young males were responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Devoune Williams at 954-321-4235, or you can call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

