Surveillance video released in fatal Opa-locka shooting

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video has helped police get closer to finding those responsible for the fatal shooting of an Opa-locka businessman.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the surveillance video from the October shooting of 47-year-old Joe Gonzalez has given officials a cleaner look at the shooters. In the video, the first shooter walks towards the passenger side of Gonzalez’s vehicle.

A second shooter is then seen going to Gonzalez’s driver-side, opening fire and then fleeing the scene.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the Oct. 18 shooting outside of a warehouse along Opa-locka Boulevard near 22nd Avenue, around 2 a.m.

According to the victim’s father, Jose Gonzalez, Joe owned a car stereo installation shop and was working overnight when he was attacked. Family members said they got the call from Joe’s daughter, who was with him at the time of the shooting.

Miami-Dade Police said Joe was parked outside of his warehouse and sitting in his car along with his daughter and 1-year-old grandson. That’s when one by one, three men walked up to Joe’s car and had a discussion with him about property. A while later, two of those men returned and started shooting at the car.

The shooters remain at large.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting and/or whereabouts of the shooters., call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

