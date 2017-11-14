Surveillance video released after man stabbed in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of the vicious stabbing of a man in North Miami Beach.

Video shows the suspect stabbing the unsuspecting victim as they were exiting a store. The victim is then seen going into the Jiffy Food Market to seek aid.

Upon entering the store, the video shows the victim collapsing in a pool of blood.

Kierra Pierre-Louis, who is eight months pregnant, and her husband were two of several good Samaritans who rushed to help the victim.

“I was terrified. I thought I was going to die,” Pierre-Louis said.

Video also shows the store clerk immediately grabbing a roll of paper towels to help stop the bleeding.

“I was terrified. I didn’t know if he was gonna make it, and I was scared he was gonna die, and I was just gonna be there with him,” Pierre-Louis said. “I was just at the right place at the right time.”

The stabbing victim is expected to survive.

Police later arrested Donald Brown as a suspect and said the stabbing was the result of an argument.

