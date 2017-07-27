Surveillance video provides clue to Miami Gardens road rage shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are relying on a new clue to solve a road rage shooting.

The shooting followed a minor traffic crash between a gray van and a black pick-up truck in the shopping plaza parking lot at 19870 N.W. 27th Ave., in Miami Gardens, July 14.

Following the crash, which resulted in no damage to either vehicle, the driver of the gray 1990s Chevy Astro followed the truck to the intersection of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 199th Street.

Police said a man in the van fired a single gunshot into the victim’s truck, striking him in the passenger seat. The victim survived and is expected to be OK.

After the shooting, the gray van fled in an unknown direction.

Police described the Chevy’s driver as a male with a heavy build, possibly 40 to 50 years old, wearing a blue shirt.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

