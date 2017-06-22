Surveillance video captures Dania Beach home burglary

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras recorded as a burglar broke into a Dania Beach home near Southwest 52nd Street and Anglers Avenue, June 11.

Home surveillance video captured clear images of the burglar’s face as he stared right at the recording device when he entered the home.

The homeowner received an alert that there was movement inside his property.

As he reviewed the recording, it showed that around 11:45 a.m., a thin suspect struggled to slide through a window behind the couch. Once inside the home, the burglar was seen walking around the home before exiting the same way he went in.

It is unclear if the burglar stole anything from the home.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

