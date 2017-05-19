Surveillance video captures break-in at Oakland Park home

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured an burglar roaming around an Oakland Park home, in April.

The thief stole several credit cards, a Macbook and a 2016 Toyota Camry while the homeowners were sleeping on the second floor, according to police. The burglary took place near West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

