Surveillance reveals 2 teens ducking for cover in Miami Gardens drive-by

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - New surveillance video has been released showing two teens as they ran for their lives during a drive-by shooting.

One of those teems was struck by a bullet. The 16-year-old victim is recovering at Aventura Medical Center, Tuesday.

“My daughter woke me up and said a detective was at the door,” said the victim’s mother, Nancy Clarke. “I just cried out, ‘Oh, God.’ Thank God my son survived.”

Seventeen-year-old Kevontae Clarke’s mother said she feels some relief knowing that her son is OK, but she is still on edge after the close encounter.

Multiple surveillance videos at a Valero gas station, near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 182nd Street, shows Clarke and his 16-year-old friend, Kyjuan Boothe, as they ran for cover, around 10:45 p.m. Monday, after a white SUV drove by and someone inside began to fire several shots.

According to police, officers found 16 .40 caliber spent casings in front of the Miami Gardens gas station.

Boothe, a Miami Norland Senior High School junior was shot on the backside and in the ankle, according to his sister.

The cameras captured Boothe falling over, but he got back up as the passenger in the white SUV continued to shoot. Multiple flashes caught on the surveillance video showed where the shooter was located, just outside the SUV, before the shooter got back inside and the driver took off.

Clarke’s mother said she lost another son in a drive-by shooting, nearly two years ago, and the thought of losing another child is too much.

She pleaded with parents all over South Florida who know that their children have guns. “Please, mom, if you know that your kids have guns in the home, stop protecting your child,” she said. “It’s killing the mothers. Everyday I wake up in pain for losing my son.”

Boothe is now in good condition with his family by his side.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

