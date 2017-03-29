Surveillance released of suspect in Midtown armed robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released extremely clear surveillance video of a young man believed to have beat and robbed a woman at gunpoint in Midtown.

City of Miami Police released footage of a young man prior to the crime as well as afterwards, as he was caught in the act as discarding the weapon.

According to detectives, 20-year-old Erika Jamison was confronted by a group, including the armed assailant, on Monday evening, at around 6:30 p.m., as she took a walk to get a hair cut.

The gunman pointed his weapon and threatened her in the area of 34th Street and North Miami Avenue. After she said she didn’t have any money, he pistol-whipped her, shot her once in the leg, snatched her iPhone and ran off.

“I got four feet before I felt my leg snap, and I fell to the ground screaming, hollering in pain,” said Jamison, from her hospital bed, a day after the robbery.

After the assailant ran off, surveillance shows him, tossing his gun in a dumpster. Police have since recovered that weapon.

Surveillance later shows him walking down a hallway and taking down his hoodie.

According to police, he appears to be a white Hispanic male, clean-shaven, with a slim build. They think he is somewhere between 16 and 19 years old, stands 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black-hooded shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

If you know who this individual is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

