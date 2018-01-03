Surveillance released of children left in hot car outside Davie junkyard

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly released video appears to contradict a story told to police by a Davie father accused of leaving his children in a hot car.

According to Davie Police, Alan Aneuris Luna left his 6- and 7-year-old sons alone in a car parked outside a junkyard in December.

The car was not running, and the windows were partially rolled up.

Luna told police that he ran inside for just a moment, but surveillance cameras seemed to indicate that nearly an hour had passed before he finally returned to the vehicle.

Police arrested the father after officers found the children unattended.

Luna has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse without great bodily harm.

