Surveillance captures woman stealing package from Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner is speaking out after surveillance cameras captured a woman stealing a package from his doorstep, Monday afternoon.

The package had only been sitting on the front porch of the Fort Lauderdale home for a few minutes when the woman came and made her move. However, a home surveillance system caught the entire ordeal.

The package contained expensive clothes. “Called the cops and they came quickly and made a report,” the homeowner said. “It’s going to be a felony because it’s valued over $150.”

The homeowner went on to comment about how bold the woman was. “That’s pretty brazen, to just run up and grab someone’s stuff,” he said.

The package was stolen at around 5:30 p.m., and the homeowner believes the woman had it planned out.

“I’m sure they were probably following the UPS truck a few blocks back just watching him drop things off,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the car the woman was in drive by once before pulling up and stealing the package.

“I could just make out that it was a new Camry, black,” the victim said.

The homeowner said he is now worried about the safety of his family. “Hopefully somebody knows or can recognize her or whatnot,” he said. “At least maybe she sees it and feels shameful about it.”

The woman was sporting a green hoodie and navy blue shorts with a tiger logo on the front.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

