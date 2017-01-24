MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A local photographer was left feeling vulnerable after she said her credit cards were stolen from her at a yoga studio.

Photography may be a passion of Marisa Matluck’s, but she also has a soft spot for yoga. It was while she was in a Miami Shores yoga studio in December that, police said, her credit card was stolen after she left her purse in a cubby hole.

“I’m in the gutter, you know? There’s nothing like feeling so vulnerable,” said Matluck.

Surveillance video captured video of a woman who they believe stole Matluck’s cards and used one at a Saks Fifth Avenue in Aventura. Police said the woman bought two watches valued at over $1,500.

However, Matluck said, the purchases didn’t stop at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“I spoke with Bloomingdale’s, which was one place that my card had been used, and she had bought Ferragamo shoes, and in Saks Off 5th as well, there was a bunch of jewelry and a really expensive watch purchase. Best Buy, over $900 in purchases on two different credit cards. Whole Foods — I mean, she went wild.”

Matluck hopes the video will lead to the suspected woman’s arrest. “If she doesn’t get caught, I hope, at least, her family and friends look at her and can make her feel terrible for what she did,” she said. “If she did it once, she will do it again, and karma is real, and if you know something, say something.”

If you have any information on this woman’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

