Surveillance captures thief stealing from Tropic Spa employee’s purse

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling as a crook entered a South Florida business in the middle of the day and stole an employee’s wallet from her purse.

Employees at Tropic Spa, located near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 110th Terrace, were in the office Friday, at around 12 p.m., but the robber didn’t care. Surveillance video cameras captured the man as he crouched down and got his hands on the woman’s purse, which was near the entrance of the business.

“I think he knew that someone was here,” said the manager of Tropic Spa. “He’s here, and he’s looking this way.”

The victim had her purse at her desk and left for a moment. That’s when the robber came in, stuck his hand in her purse and took her wallet. He then put the wallet in his pants and walked out.

“Step by step. Opens the bag, takes the purse,” said the manager. “After that, he came back here, I heard a noise, I came, and he told me, ‘I need a job. Do you want to hire someone?’ I told him no, and he left.”

The woman he stole from was planning to travel for Thanksgiving. “It was crazy for her because today she was supposed to go to Boston with her license,” the manager said, “with her I.D., and she cannot have her I.D. because it was stolen.”

If you recognize this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

