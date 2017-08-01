Surveillance captures subject stealing package from SWMD home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment when a man stole a package from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The video shows the subject, face covered, walking up to the home, located near Southwest 127th Avenue and 264th Street, Monday.

The subject is seen grabbing the package from the front porch and taking off.

If you have any information on this package theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.