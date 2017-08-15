Surveillance captures purse snatching in Wal-Mart parking lot

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was loading groceries into the trunk of her car became a target for a purse thief in Cooper City.

Surveillance cameras outside a Wal-Mart in the area of Flamingo and Griffin Road caught the scene as the victim loaded up her groceries around 5:30 p.m., July 29.

“At that moment, you don’t know if you have the nerve to do anything, you freeze,” one shopper said. “She reacted. That reaction could have killed her.”

The video showed the purse snatcher exiting a black car before grabbing the victim’s bag and running back. The driver of that car then peeled off.

“She was able to hang on to her purse, and in order for them to make their escape, the thieves decided to commence kicking her,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Carter. “They kicked her several times in the chest. She finally fell back. She was actually injured during this attack.”

Police said, about an hour later, a man could be seen getting out of a dark colored Hyundai at another Wal-Mart to use one of the victim’s credit cards. “This shows the man very clearly. We’re hoping someone can identify him and give us the information we need to find this whole group of men,” Carter said.

Other shoppers said attacks like this is something they will think about more. “I have my keys ready, and I always have a little knife or something,” said one shopper.

“That’s why I wear my purse that way because it’s safer for me,” said shopper Sylvie Paquet. “At least they can do anything they want, but I feel that it’s more safe.”

The victim suffered injuries to her knees and elbows.

Police are looking for the subject. If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

