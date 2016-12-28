Surveillance captures North Lauderdale MetroPCS store robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping that crystal clear surveillance footage from a robbery at a North Lauderdale cell phone store will lead to an arrest.

Surveillance cameras captured the bustle in a North Lauderdale MetroPCS store, on Dec. 23. However, they also captured two men walking in and making a theft.

The footage shows one suspect, a man, wearing dark clothes and with dreadlocks sitting down, as if he is waiting for assistance, and the other suspect, wearing a red and gray stripped shirt, standing near the first man. Less than 30 seconds after entering, the footage shows them approaching an iPhone display, ripping the devices from the counter and then running out of the store.

“One of the customers, he tried to run after him to see if he can take the picture for the plate number for the car, or try to identify them — it was very fast,” said the store’s manager, Alex.

However, the customer that attempted to stop the subjects did not see a getaway car.

Alex said the displays are not easy to break. “I think they probably knew it, that it’s like very hard to take off,” he said. “They started with a very strong and firm pull.”

Alex wants to see the subjects caught and arrested. “These kind of people, they don’t think about others,” said the manager. “Stealing is not the answer.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

