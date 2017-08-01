Surveillance captures man stealing personal watercraft from Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing several personal watercraft from a home in Miami Shores.

Despite being in the dead of night, the cameras still captured the theft from a home near Northeast 82nd Street and North Bayshore Drive, at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

“We saw our fence completely, as if someone had literally ran through it,” said homeowner Valeria Herrera.

Herrera believes the thieves knew exactly what they were doing. “They turned the lights, you know, the sensor lights, to position somewhere else. The cameras were upside down. They knew what they were doing. They had already seen the house,” she said.

Luckily, Monday afternoon, police recovered two of the three stolen watercraft from a home in Miami Gardens, thanks to hidden GPS trackers.

Police said the people in the rental home, located near Northwest 166th Street and 18th Avenue, said they didn’t know how they got there — the gate was open.

7News knocked on the door of the home, but no one came to answer.

Investigators are now hopeful the public can help find the person behind the theft. “We don’t want any of our neighbors to go through this,” Herrera said. “We want justice ’cause we work really hard for what we have, and you can’t come to our house and just ruin our funds and take belongings and our things that don’t belong to you.”

If you have any information on this watercraft theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.