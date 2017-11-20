Surveillance captures man stealing cash register from Doral business

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the burglary of a Doral business.

The man could be seen carrying the register as he fled the Color Me Mine store in International Mall, Thursday, at around 9:30 p.m.

“In the cash register, there was $200,” said store manager Isabella Gil. “I saw the cameras, and I was literally about to cry.”

The store specializes in pottery painting parties.

Apparently, a suspicious couple could be seen standing by for a different after-party just outside the store.

The pair tried to lift the gate to the business, but when it wouldn’t work the woman stood outside as a lookout while the man worked his way in through a back door.

Once inside, the man explored the store for a few minutes before making his steal.

“He put it in a trash bag,” Gil said. “Then he grabbed paper, he wrapped it to cover it, and that’s when he leaves.”

This comes as a bad hit for the family-owned business, and Gil is concerned this can happen again. She wants better security inside and around the mall.

“It looks like they saw that it was really easy to rob in here, so that’s why they came in,” Gil said.

7News reached out to the mall office for questions on security. However, they have not yet responded.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

