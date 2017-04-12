Surveillance captures man stealing $1,000 golf clubs

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man stealing $1,000 golf clubs from another man’s car trunk at a Margate golf club.

Frank Passero has been golfing in Margate for seven years. However, on Sunday, his $1,000 set of golf clubs was stolen in the parking lot.

He had just finished golfing Sunday, at the Oriole Golf & Tennis Club, when his caddie placed his clubs in the trunk of his car. After the caddie left, the thief opened the trunk and ran off with his golf clubs.

The victim saw the thief in a surveillance video and recognized him as one of the players.

“He’s obviously a golfer because we saw him out here swinging his clubs around, so I don’t know if he just wanted a nicer set than his own or what the deal is, but I worked hard for them clubs, you know? Passero said. “They’re not easy to replace. Golf is an expensive sport. I just want my stuff back.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

