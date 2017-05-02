MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a man jumping into a getaway vehicle after a shooting in Wynwood, Thursday night.

Police said the man is one of three people who ambushed and robbed a group of men near Northwest 26th Street and Second Avenue.

Shots were fired, hitting one victim.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

