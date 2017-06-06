Surveillance captures man burglarizing Miami Gardens pickup truck

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing items from a pickup truck in Miami Gardens.

The video shows the man going into an unlocked pickup truck, rummaging through the passenger’s side and stealing some items before leaving.

Another angle shows them man attempting to get into other cars in the neighborhood, near Northwest 52nd Place and 204th Street.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

