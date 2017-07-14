DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a group of people trespassing onto and vandalizing a community pool in Davie.

The video, captured June 12, shows a group of young men and women illegally entering the Scarborough Community in Davie.

Police said they spent hours in the area before throwing patio chairs and tables into the water.

One teen was also seen urinating in the hot tub and breaking a glass bottle.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

