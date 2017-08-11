Surveillance captures duo accused of snatching Hialeah woman’s purse

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a pair of men accused of stealing a woman’s purse in Hialeah.

Surveillance video captured the suspects driving a burgundy car, Tuesday.

Police said they were following a 69-year-old woman who had just withdrawn cash from the Regions banks along Red Road and West 29th Street, before they snatched the victim’s purse as she exited her vehicle.

Another video captured one of them allegedly using her credit car at a gas station.

Police were eventually able to make two arrests, Friday morning.

