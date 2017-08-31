Surveillance captures Brickell home burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bathroom break-in was caught on camera at a home in Brickell.

Surveillance captured the subject as he broke into the house located along Brickell Avenue, just off the Rickenbacker Causeway, Aug. 7.

Police said he got in through a bathroom window and then managed to take off with a backpack full of items.

The homeowner was on vacation at the time and returned to find several thousand dollars worth jewelry and other valuables gone.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

