Surveillance captures brazen Aventura jewelry store robbery

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Owners of a South Florida jewelry store that was targeted by robbers released new surveillance footage of the smash and grab and are voicing their concerns.

The business owners of a Jared jewelry store, located at 19001 Biscayne Blvd., said three robbers barged into the store, smashed display cases and got away with the jewelry inside.

Aventura Police got their hands on new surveillance video which captured the scene on Jan. 31 as the robbers entered the store, at around 8:30 p.m., while employees and customers were inside.

“They need more security in all the parking lots,” said concerned Aventura resident Jenny Levin. “It’s becoming a target here now.”

Residents said they are concerned that the three men are on the loose with the stolen jewelry. “I’m hearing about it for the first time,” Levin said.

Area resident Tita Green said these kinds of robberies have left her numb. “It doesn’t shock me, because look at everything that goes on in the country today,” she said, “whether it be theft, a hate crime. We live in a crazy world, so Aventura is not a bubble anymore.”

After the crooks got their hands on as much as they could, they ran off.

Police are hopeful that the surveillance video will help them crack the case.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

