Surveillance captures 2 armed robbers sneaking up on man in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida man was attacked by two men while he was walking in Wilton Manors.

Surveillance cameras caught two men as they crouched behind some bushes before they pounced on the victim, Sunday, at around 3:30 a.m.

The armed robbery happened in the 100 block of Northeast 21st Ct. The surveillance video shows the duo running toward the victim at the opportune moment, and then a heavyset subject pulled out a weapon.

Both robbers chased the victim on foot before the victim was pistol whipped and robbed off camera.

The subjects then got into a vehicle described as a dark colored 2012 or newer Honda CRV.

Police are searching for a heavy set man who may be black or Hispanic and a more slender man who may be white of Hispanic.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.