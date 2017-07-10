Surveillance cameras capture drug deal involving 11-year-old

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video was released of a reported drug deal on South Beach where one of the dealers forced his niece to hold the dirty goods.

According to Miami Beach Police, a drug dealer enlisted the help of his 11-year-old niece on July 6 during the transaction, and it was all caught on surveillance video footage.

It all started when two undercover police officers were offered drugs in the area of Ninth Street and Ocean Avenue.

Officials said the dealer asked the undercover officers to follow him west on Ninth Street, and that’s where they met with the 11-year-old who was sitting in the stairwell. The four of them then continued west on Ninth Street.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the men walked down the street and appeared to make the deal.

According to a police report, the man in the white shirt is 32-year-old Antwan Lee. He asked the young girl with him to “give me the stuff.” The police report goes on to say that “the minor reached into her front left pocket and extracted a small clear Ziplock baggie containing a white powdery substance of suspected cocaine.”

Police said the detectives, with the help of Lee, made a second deal with a man, identified as 22-year-old Artie Lawyer, who strolled up on a hoverboard.

Minutes later, after they all parted ways, the men and the 11-year-old were stopped in different locations by police. The little girl then told officers that she was with “Uncle Twan.”

Police said they found marijuana and a marijuana grinder in her pockets.

Lee stood before Judge Catherine M. Pooler, Friday, who scolded him, “You don’t give kids this kind of stuff.”

He faces multiple charges. “You’ve got other charges and priors,” the judge said. “I’m not releasing you.”

The child has since been released to her mother and the Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating.

Lee is currently in jail, but if he’s released, he must stay far away from his niece.

His bond was set at $7,500.

