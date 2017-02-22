MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance captured the moment a woman was robbed on Valentine’s Day.

The victim was returning to her home, near Northwest 51st Terrace and 16th Avenue, after a night out when the two armed robbers ran up behind her.

They forced her to the ground and stole her belongings, before running off.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

