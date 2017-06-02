Surgeon in fatal procedure accused of harm in past

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The doctor at a Doral cosmetic center who performed surgery on a woman who later died was apparently in the process of fighting to get his medical license back while he still working.

Dr. Ozek Omulepu performed a procedure on 30-year-old Lattia Baumeister from Rock Island, Illinois, Thursday, at Seduction Medical Center, before she had a medical emergency.

Florida Health Officials had already revoked his license in April after he was accused of harming patients, but he was permitted to practice while he appealed the decision to the Florida Medical Board.

According to police, Baumeister suffered a medical emergency and was transported from the facility, located at 2500 NW 107th Ave. in Doral, to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

The state had already filed four complaints against him related to cosmetic cases in 2015. Omulepu had been accused of bad fat injections, anesthesia errors and puncturing organs.

“He punctured my colon in several different locations. Not in just one,” said Nyosha Fowler, a former patient.

Omulepu’s attorney, Monica Rodriguez, said in a statement, “Dr. Omulepu is absolutely devastated by the complication that occurred in the case. This is the first patient death he has had.”

Rodriguez did not specify the exact procedure that Baumeister had.

“Although what happened has been widely documented as a complication of the procedure the patient underwent, it is not a situation any surgeon wants to have, nor does it make this any easier for the patient’s family or for him,” she said.

Seduction Medical Center has been shut down by the City of Doral.

A form sent to the clinic from the city’s Code Compliance stated that, starting immediately, no operations are allowed.

The city claimed six doctors are operating without a business license, among other violations.

According to the facility’s website, the owners of the clinic also operate a Seduction by Jargon Plastic Surgery in Aventura.

In March, two women suffered medical emergencies while getting Brazilian butt lifts. Both suffered severe bleeding and were admitted to the ICU.

“I’m just glad that I survived,” said one of the patients.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.