Surfside Police search for car burglar

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surfside Police are urging residents to lock their car doors after 19 car burglaries in recent weeks, including a stolen car.

Surfside police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the car burglaries, but police believe a subject caught on surveillance video had worked with those juveniles as part of a ring.

the surveillance footage taken Sunday morning showed a suspect getting into a car and searching for valuables. Police believe he may be a teenager.

“Just because of his mannerisms it appears that he’s somewhere in the range of 16 to 18 years old,” said Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz. “My message to him is that we may not have him arrested at this moment, but we will catch up to him, and we will identify him, and we want to make sure that he knows — and any other subject that comes in to Surfside knows — that we’re on top of it.”

If you have any information on these car burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.