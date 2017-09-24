WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Florida Keys continue to deal with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Irma, concerned South Floridians are lending a helping hand.

Several local organizations such as the University of Miami Student Athlete Association, Checkers and many more participated in a two-day event over the weekend to help collect supplies in West Palm Beach for victims in dire need.

A trailer loaded with water, clothing and whatever people asked for will be stopping in Marathon and Big Pine Key to drop off all the supplies collected at that event.

Participants said they were just happy to give back. “When I heard that they were devastated with the hurricane I felt kind of guilty that we didn’t get hit,” said event organizer Becky Prada. “We were fortunate. We dodged a bullet in South Florida, and you know they were hit so hard, and I wanted to help out and give them whatever we could.”

Churches here in Miami are also doing their part. Sunday morning, the archbishop at Saint Mary’s Cathedral was one of many across South Florida to ask for emergency collections for victims affected by Irma.

Funds will go toward rebuilding and restoring communities in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

