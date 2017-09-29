OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Just as the sun rose Friday morning, a cargo plane carrying supplies for Puerto Rico took off from Opa-locka and headed for San Juan.

“It’s really not even about business as it’s about doing right for the people who need these resources right now,” said Imara Canady.

Resources and supplies have been donated from South Florida over the past several days, but AIDS Healthcare Foundation went with dozens of generators. Canady said it was a way for the public health organization — which serves people living with HIV and AIDS — to help with a basic need for people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

“We’ll be getting them out to health departments so that we can take some of the burden off the hospitals that they’ve been experiencing as it relates to dealing with chronic disease issues and dealing with the challenges of those folks that have some time-sensitive medical needs,” said Canady.

So they loaded up the plane with 50 generators. Canady said the call for help came on Tuesday, and within 48 hours, they were ready to go.

“We’re very hopeful that this will be that first step in providing some of the, if you will, the power to help bring some level of normalcy to lives of the people of Puerto Rico,” Canady said.

The plane also had a box of satellite phones for the healthcare professionals to use to communicate with each other as they work.

