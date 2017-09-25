Supplies gathered in Wynwood for Hurricane Maria victims

WYNWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) – People in Wynwood have come together to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

The South Florida chapter of the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce gathered donations in Wynwood near Northwest 22nd Street and Third Avenue. The supplies will be shipped to the hardest hit areas in the country.

“We need volunteers to come down here. We are going to be packing this all up and Carnival cruises are going to be giving us their ships,” said organizer, Dr. Alison Thompson. “We’re gonna call it the ‘Love Boat,’ and we’re going to be taking this all into Puerto Rico.”

