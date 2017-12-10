Superheroes unite for 5K run in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Superheroes found their calling in Hollywood, Saturday.

Volunteers came together in superhero costumes to race in the fifth annual “Be a Hero, Run for a Kid” 5k in Charnow Park.

Hosted by Kakes 4 Kids, the event was used to celebrate the lives of foster and underprivileged children.

“Every dollar that was raised in this fundraiser is going to go a long away to making birthdays special for these children,” said Kakes 4 Kids Co-founder Keyla Concepcion, “to show them that every life is worth celebrating.”

At the finish line, runners enjoyed food and a hero costume contest.

Kakes 4 Kids provides birthday parties for more than 400 children in the community.

