Superheroes unite for 5K run in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Superheroes found their calling in Hollywood, Saturday.

Volunteers came together in superhero costumes to race in the fifth annual “Be a Hero, Run for a Kid” 5k in Charnow Park.

Hosted by Kakes 4 Kids, the event was used to celebrate the lives of foster and underprivileged children.

“Every dollar that was raised in this fundraiser is going to go a long away to making birthdays special for these children,” said Kakes 4 Kids Co-founder Keyla Concepcion, “to show them that every life is worth celebrating.”

At the finish line, runners enjoyed food and a hero costume contest.

Kakes 4 Kids provides birthday parties for more than 400 children in the community.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending