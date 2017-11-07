SR-874 closed at 88th Street due to police activity

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sate Road 874 has been closed at Southwest 88th street due to police activity, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Sunset Drive between Southwest 88th and 92nd avenues have also been closed.

Updated: Emergency vehicles in Miami-Dade on SR-874 north at SW 88 St, off-ramp closed, all lanes blocked. Last…https://t.co/nGBJvjbKfH — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) November 7, 2017

According to police, there is a man in a nearby field who said he is armed. Police said the man has barricaded himself and is threatening suicide.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.