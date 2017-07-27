Sunrise Police begin death investigation in neighborhood

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has begun, Thrusday morning, at a Sunrise residence.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene, at 10870 NW 29th Manor just before 8:30 a.m., where several Sunrise Police officers were seen. Yellow tape also surrounded the front of the house, extending out towards the driveway.

According to Sunrise Police, this is not a homicide as 7SkyForce HD originally reported, but a death investigation.

Officials have not confirmed how many may be involved in this investigation.

